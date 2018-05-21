Man who peed on the seat in front of him during flight to Charleston gets arrested upon landing

A man who harassed a woman on a flight from Denver to Charleston — and topped it all off by peeing on the seat pocket in front of him — was arrested when the flight landed Thursday night.
Michael Allen Haag, 45, is facing two federal charges, one of which carries up to 20 years in jail, according to The Post & Courier.
A woman identified as Emily witnessed the happenings on the Frontier Airlines flight and told Denver Fox 31 that Haag was "extremely intoxicated."
"I hear a woman scream, 'If this man fucking touches me one more time I’ll fucking kill him,'" Emily said. "She said that he ordered two double shots of vodka, so four drinks while they were sitting there. He was out of his mind. Like he couldn’t speak, he was mumbling."
He was escorted to the back of the plane, where he committed his urinary transgression.
Officers at the Charleston International Airport escorted Haag from the back of the plane. He was booked at Al Canon Detention Center and made a court appearance downtown on Friday.