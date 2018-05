The City Paper's new podcast "We're Working on It" is here to help you beat traffic

Since we'll all be sitting in traffic a couple hours a week for a while, we're asking y'all to help try out a little podcasting test run for us."We're Working on It" is a podcasting experiment by theto help all of us pass the time while crews work on that darn bridge.A few times a week week, we'll release spoken word audio editions of the stories in each issue of the. They'll range from news, to arts, to music, and maybe a few columns.Go ahead and subscribe now and once we dial in the format we like, look forward to more podcasts like this (and maybe a few totally different) from theThe first episode features staff writer Adam Manno's story this week looking at privacy concerns related to short-term rental ordinance enforcement.If you like getting thein podcast form, we'd love to hear about it, just shoot me an email. If you don't like it, well, we're working on it.