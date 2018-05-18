The City Paper's new podcast "We're Working on It" is here to help you beat traffic

Since we'll all be sitting in traffic a couple hours a week for a while, we're asking y'all to help try out a little podcasting test run for us.
"We're Working on It" is a podcasting experiment by the Charleston City Paper
to help all of us pass the time while crews work on that darn bridge.
A few times a week week, we'll release spoken word audio editions of the stories in each issue of the City Paper
. They'll range from news, to arts, to music, and maybe a few columns.
Go ahead and subscribe now and once we dial in the format we like, look forward to more podcasts like this (and maybe a few totally different) from the City Paper
:
Apple Podcasts
Google Play Music
RSS
The first episode
features staff writer Adam Manno's story
this week looking at privacy concerns related to short-term rental ordinance enforcement.
If you like getting the City Paper
in podcast form, we'd love to hear about it, just shoot me an email.
If you don't like it, well, we're working on it.