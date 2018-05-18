Friday, May 18, 2018

The City Paper's new podcast "We're Working on It" is here to help you beat traffic

A podcasting experiment while they work on it

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, May 18, 2018 at 5:08 PM

Since we'll all be sitting in traffic a couple hours a week for a while, we're asking y'all to help try out a little podcasting test run for us.

"We're Working on It" is a podcasting experiment by the Charleston City Paper to help all of us pass the time while crews work on that darn bridge.

A few times a week week, we'll release spoken word audio editions of the stories in each issue of the City Paper. They'll range from news, to arts, to music, and maybe a few columns.

Go ahead and subscribe now and once we dial in the format we like, look forward to more podcasts like this (and maybe a few totally different) from the City Paper:

Apple Podcasts
Google Play Music
RSS

The first episode features staff writer Adam Manno's story this week looking at privacy concerns related to short-term rental ordinance enforcement.

If you like getting the City Paper in podcast form, we'd love to hear about it, just shoot me an email.

If you don't like it, well, we're working on it.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS