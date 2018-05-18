The Agenda: "Most unqualified" Mick Zais approved as education deputy; I-526 bridge could get two-way traffic

File

Former S.C. Education Superintendent Mick Zais

Former S.C. Superintendent Mick Zais, who rejected federal money as state schools chief and proposed cutting classroom size restrictions, has been confirmed by the Senate to be U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education under Secretary Betsy DeVos. One Charleston education advocate called Zais a "most unqualified choice." Source: S.C. Radio, AP, City Paper

An Upstate attorney says the fact that Greenville County grand juries reportedly approve 99.99 percent of local prosecutors' indictments shows that the system isn't effective and could mean innocent people sit in jail. Source: Greenville News

State Sen. Larry Grooms says that discussions need to start about replacing the Wando River bridge that's been closed this week by state highway officials, and that "the long-term confidence in that bridge is not there." For their part, the Mt. Pleasant mayor, a Charleston state rep., and former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley say that the bridge's closure came as a surprise to them. Source: P&C

Crews are preparing to switch to two-way traffic on the Wando River bridge that remains open, a move that would allow westbound traffic to pass, but could still extend travel times across the Charleston area. Source: Live 5

On a podcast with former state Rep. Bakari Sellers this week, Democratic candidate for governor Phil Noble is catching heat for comparing opponent James Smith's gun policy shifts to "a Klansman taking his sheet off and saying, 'Well, I've change.'" Noble has repeatedly characterized establishment Statehouse machinations as "plantation politics." A Smith campaign spokeswoman called the comments "defamatory." Source: Viewpoint w/ Bakari Sellers, P&C

S.C. is one of five states whose elections lack a paper trail, raising some fears that the system is vulnerable to foreign attacks. Source: AP