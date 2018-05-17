We're sorry to report that the Wando River bridge will stay closed until at least June 11

click to enlarge
Photo via Twitter/SCDOT
S.C. Department of Transportation inspect the broken cable on the Wando River bridge.
A broken cable on the Wando River bridge will keep the artery closed for the next three-and-a-half weeks as repairs are performed.
The snapped cable — one of the eight main cables running the span of the James B. Edwards Bridge, as it's officially called — was discovered on Monday, and commuters in the Lowcountry have been suffering ever since.
A spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Transportation names June 11 as the "target date" for re-opening the route.
Google Maps
The SCDOT-suggested detour calls for drivers to take Clements Ferry Rd., Hwy 41, and Hwy. 17 to avoid the closed stretch of I-526.
In October 2016, repairs on a similar corroded cable were completed, and the bridge has been inspected weekly ever since, according to The Post & Courier.
What caused the damage this time remains unknown, though the inspection on Monday revealed some deterioration and water intrusion.
The political implications of the bridge closure four weeks before the June 12 primaries are hard to ignore.
A question about improving traffic and transportation in regards to the bridge closure was the first asked of the three Democratic
and four Republican gubernatorial hopefuls at two debates held at the College of Charleston this week.
Two of the Republican candidates, Warren and Lt. Gov. Bryant, called for a complete restructuring of the S.C. Department of Transportation
into a cabinet-level agency.
Illuminated message boards are positioned downtown on Morrison and Coming streets for directional assistance, according to the city of Charleston.
"For the next four weeks, our job is clear," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a statement released Wendesday. "We need to make sure our citizens are safe while they're on the road, and we need to assist SCDOT in any way we can to keep traffic moving. Those are and will remain our top priorities until the bridge is reopened."