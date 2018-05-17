194,000 South Carolinians could get insurance if McMaster expanded Medicaid, study shows

click to enlarge File photo

A new study shows that 194,000 South Carolinians would qualify for Medicaid if state leaders opted to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act.The number of uninsured people in the Palmetto State would drop from 660,000 to 466,000 under a full implementation of Medicaid expansion, according to a report released Wednesday by the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.Medicaid is a joint federal and state health insurance program for low-income individuals.The study projects that 16.4 percent of South Carolinians will be uninsured in 2019. The number would drop to 11.6 percent with the expansion.The 2010 Affordable Care Act was initially written to provide states with billions of federal dollars for Medicaid coverage to citizens and residents who make less than 138% of the federal poverty line (or less than $16,753 in 2018 dollars).A 2012 Supreme Court decision allowed for states to opt out of the expansion without risking their pre-ACA Medicaid funding.Eighteen other states have not adopted the expansion as of now.

"If these states expanded Medicaid coverage, they would see increases in their insured populations, a reduction in uncompensated care costs, and increased state spending fully or largely offset by savings in other areas," the report says.