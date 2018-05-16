RiverDogs will open gates at 5:26 p.m. this week in honor of I-526 traffic nightmare

click to enlarge Provided

Never one to let an opportunity pass them by, the Charleston RiverDogs will open the gates for their Thursday and Friday home games this week at 5:26 p.m. to allow folks the chance to avoid traffic caused by the I-526 Westbound bridge closure."We figure fans would rather be out at the ballpark enjoying a $1 beer than sitting in their cars," RiverDogs GM Dave Echols said in a press release today.Now, obviously not a whole lot of RiverDogs fans travel to the Joe using the closed stretch of I-526 over the Wando River from Mt. Pleasant into Daniel Island, but since we live on a razor's edge of minimally-infuriating congestion and chaotic gridlock here in Charleston, Echols obviously has a point. Having roughly 35,000 cars displaced from their normal routes inflated East Cooper commuters' drives into Charleston by an hour or more for some drivers.So, we'll see you at the Joe.The RiverDogs host the Columbia Fireflies this weekend, with Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Friday kicking off the weekend. Gates open as usual at 6 p.m. beginning Saturday.