The Agenda: Florida investor to buy Panthers; Gambling in S.C.?; McMaster goes after Templeton's 'friends'

Florida hedge fund manager David Tepper has reportedly agreed to pay $2.2 billion in cash for the Carolina Panthers. Source: Charlotte Observer

State House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says this week's U.S. Supreme Court decision that could allow states to legalize sports gambling could not have come at a worse time as the legislature wraps up its work for the year. Rutherford says that other states may be able to get ahead of S.C. to open up their states before lawmakers here can get to it. Source: The State

Gov. Henry McMaster has a new ad going after his Republican primary competition Catherine Templeton over who she's said to have supported politically in the past. Templeton supported a Haley primary and general election opponent in 2010 and a political group that previously set out to defeat Donald Trump ran ads in support of Templeton. Source: The State

A broken cable in what P&C termed a "historically problematic" I-526 bridge over the Wando River has forced the state to close the bridge for at least two days. More than 35,000 cars travel over the bridge daily and will have to find alternate routes. This morning, Source: P&C, S.C. Radio Network