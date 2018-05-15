Daniel Island Ferry offering 30-minute rides to and from downtown while Wando bridge closed

click to enlarge
Charleston Water Taxi has offered special service to Daniel Island in the past, but is opening up routes for commuters this week
As we get word that I-526 West over the Wando River could be closed for a while, drivers to or from Daniel Island may need to seriously re-evaluate their commutes.
Luckily, the Daniel Island Ferry is here to help.
Until now, the ferry to the Cainhoy Peninsula has operated as a Thursday evening cruise, but in the wake of the closure of I-526 West, the Charleston Water Taxi crew is floating into action.
Colby Hollifield from Charleston Water Taxi says they're ready to "gear up and run it as much as we can" while the bridge is closed. Hollifield says that they'll continue to run morning and evening service between the Maritime Center
(10 Warfside St.) and the the Children's Park
on D.I. (101 River Landing Dr.) Round trip passes cost $15 (available online
) and the ride takes about 30 minutes. Follow the team on Facebook
for schedule updates.
Hollifield says they're taking it day-by-day at this point. If commuters fill up their 42-passenger boats, they'll add an additional trip. A larger boat will return from routine repairs on Thursday that can hold up to 49 passengers, Hollifield says.
SCDOT is evaluating a fix for a broken cable inside the westbound bridge from Mt. Pleasant into Daniel Island that reportedly carries more than 35,000 cars per day on average. As of this afternoon, an anonymous source
told the P&C
that the repairs could force the bridge closed for weeks. SCDOT has not confirmed a timeline, but is evaluating several options. Normally short commutes this morning were extending to more than an hour, according to Google Traffic estimates.