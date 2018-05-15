As conflicts flare up in Middle East, McMaster says "No one more deserving" than Trump of Nobel Peace Prize

click to enlarge
City of North Charleston
President Donald Trump joined Gov. Henry McMaster for the rollout of the first 787-10 in North Charleston in 2017
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and six other U.S. governors have signed a letter recommending President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize days after Trump backed out of a nuclear deal that largely kept Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
McMaster was joined by the governors of Alabama, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Virginia, and the territory of Guam, all of whom are Republican.
In the letter, the governors applaud Trump's seemingly successful effort to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The two are scheduled for a summit June 12 in Singapore. The letter also highlight's the American president's "firm stance against nuclearization."
Critics of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran deal, often argue that the deal didn't go far enough in curbing Iran's nuclear-related activity, despite the fact that there was no evidence Iran wasn't complying with the agreement.
A poll by the Teaching, Research, and International Policy organization
found that 94 percent of international relations experts and scholars thought that President Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would be the wrong choice.
Trump announced he was backing out of the 2015 agreement last Tuesday. The other six countries who helped craft it remained in.
Less than two full days after Trump's announcement, Israel struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria as a response to what Israeli forces called an "Iranian rocket attack," according to The New York Times.
Yesterday, Israeli troops reportedly killed 58 Palestinians
in Gaza who were protesting President Trump's decision to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a contested city claimed as the capital by both Israel and Palestine. 2,700 were reported injured in the conflicts, according to the BBC.
"Though he has only been in office one year, President Trump has achieved an
unprecedented victory for global peace and security," reads the letter. "The President’s firm stance against nuclearization, coupled with his willingness to engage one-on-one with Pyongyang, has succeeded in opening new avenues of cooperation, friendship and unity between the two Koreas — and the rest of the world."
Gov. McMaster has been an ardent supporter of President Trump since his campaign days. Last month, he announced his support for Trump's 2020 re-election bid
on Twitter, the President's favorite social media platform.
Trump endorsed McMaster back in August
, but he still faces a five-way primary fight for Republican support next month as he attempts his first election to the governor's mansion. McMaster assumed the governorship in January 2017 when Trump appointed former Gov. Nikki Haley to the post of U.N. Ambassador.
"After nearly two decades of gridlock and global anxiety surrounding North Korea’s nuclear program, we are now, at last, on the precipice of peace," the letter continues. "There is but one new variable: President Donald J. Trump and his successful policy of security through strength. There is no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize."
Recent Nobel Peace Prize laureates include the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos (for organizing a peace treaty between the country and the FARC guerrilla group), and Pakistani education and women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai.
In 2009
, during his first year in office, President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
The award is presented in Oslo, Norway.