The Agenda: Graham defends McCain against "disgusting" WH joke; Booking sites will pay S.C. cities

South Carolina grads are entering the best job market in years. Source: P&C

After a White House official reportedly referred to U.S. Sen. John McCain as "dying," his colleague Lindsey Graham called the leaked quote "a pretty disgusting thing to say." McCain has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer. Source: Face the Nation, The State, The Guardian

The White House has been trying dismiss the leak, refusing to acknowledge its existence at all. So Axios talked to White House leakers about why they leak. Not surprisingly, they were very forthcoming. Source: Vox, Axios

P&C's Andy Shain asked the candidates for governor to respond to their questionnaire while avoiding vague campaign talking points. Shain: "Honestly, that didn't work."

$4.4 million: The amount that online booking sites will pay S.C. cities after first refusing to pay business licenses. Source: P&C

Harley Bike Week has begun in Myrtle Beach. Source: MB Sun News