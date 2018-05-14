Lancaster Rep. Mandy Powers Norell joins James Smith in the race for S.C. governor

click to enlarge
Photo via Facebook/Mandy Powers Norell
S.C. Reps. Smith and Norell are running for governor and liutenant governor of the Palmetto State.
Democratic candidate for governor and S.C. Rep. James Smith announced his pick for lieutenant governor, fellow state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, in a press conference on Friday.
Norrell, 44, represents Lancaster in the state House. She has served in the state legislature's lower chamber since 2013.
Norell graduated from Furman University and got a law degree from the University of South Carolina.
Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood threw its support behind Smith, saying that the state lawmaker has been a "vocal supporter" of the nonprofit.
“Throughout Smith’s tenure in public office he has been a staunch supporter in the fight for women’s rights and a vocal advocate on the SC House floor to protect the fundamental care Planned Parenthood provides to thousands of women, men and young people in South Carolina each year," said South Carolina Planned Parenthood spokesperson Vicki Ringer.
Earlier last week, Charleston businessman Phil Noble chose former Georgetown director of economic development Dr. Gloria Tinubu as his running mate. Florence attorney Marguerite Willis chose S.C. Sen. John Scott of Columbia as her running mate, ensuring three gender balanced tickets on the Democratic side as they gear up for the primaries on June 12.
Though Smith remains the party favorite, an April poll from Michigan firm Target-Insyght showed the lawmaker neck and neck with Noble in next month's primary.
The College of Charleston will host a debate
between the Democratic contenders Tuesday night at 7 p.m. You can watch it on ABC News 4.
Gov. Henry McMaster picked Travelers Rest businesswoman Pamela Evette as his running mate in November, well ahead of other candidates. He is the only Republican so far to announce his pick.
One upside to this exhausting gubernatorial campaign is that Norell seems to have a pretty good sense of humor for a politician.