Aviva, one of the world's largest yachts, owned by a secretive billionaire, is docked in Charleston

Charleston's skyline is best known for its steeples and speculative private dorms, but for the past few days, one of the world's largest yachts has taken up residence.
Aviva, a 322-foot private yacht currently docked at Charleston City Marina, is said to be owned by British billionaire businessman Joe Lewis
. Lewis reportedly uses the ship as his private residence and office for part of the year. The ship has been traveling up the East Coast making stops in Port Everglades, Fla. and Savannah since sailing from Europe on March 20, according to VesselFinder.com.
The ship, which ranks among the longest in the world, is reportedly the first to include an indoor padel tennis court
and provides (presumably) cozy passage for 16. Aviva also reportedly features an innovative electric drive system that lets it travel at half its max speed (20 knots) without firing up its main engines, a feature that enables it to cruise near silently
at night.
Lewis is ranked among the top 400 billionaires according to Forbes, making his money as a currency trader and investor. In addition to his financial holdings, Lewis also maintains an impressive art collection
that includes numerous master works, part of which reportedly float around on Aviva. Lewis also owns the Tottenham Hotspur
soccer team, which plays in the English Premier League.
No word on when the boat will shove off, the marina told the P&C
. But while they're there, you can use the fun Charleston City Marina webcam
to see how the other half lives.