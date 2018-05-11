The Agenda: Facebook trolls used Emanuel to foster racial resentment; Legislature adjourns with no action on VC Summer

click to enlarge File

Mother Emanuel AME Church

Russian-linked Facebook trolls used the Emanuel AME shooting to foster racial and political division ahead of the 2016 presidential election, a new trove of documents uncovered. Source: P&C

P&C headline: "Big business wins as S.C. Legislature ends"

Lawmakers will return later this month and after next month's political primaries to debate further action in response to the VC Summer nuclear boondoggle. Many of the headline-grabbing proposals discussed this year went nowhere, dying when the legislature adjourned yesterday. Source: The State

New proposals from the Department of Energy could mean changes are coming to the Savannah River Site and its nuclear fuel facility. Source: Aiken Standard

Richland Solicitor Dan Johnson, dogged by reports of improper spending by his office, is still favored to win his Democratic primary next month, according to local politicos. Source: The State

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley delivered the commencement address at Clemson University yesterday, recounting fond memories of her time at the Upstate university. Source: P&C