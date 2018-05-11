Dr. Gloria Bromell Tinubu joins Charleston businessman Phil Noble's ticket for S.C. governor

click to enlarge
Photo via Facebook
Dr. Gloria Bromell Tinubu is Charleston businessman Phil Noble's pick to be Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina.
Charleston businessman and gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble announced his pick for lieutenant governor at a series of press conferences across the state Thursday, one month ahead of the Democratic primaries.
Gloria Bromell Tinubu, 65, most recently served as the City of Georgetown's director of economic development. She was born in Plantersville in Georgetown County and graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C.
She went on to become the first African-American person to earn a Ph.D. in applied economics from Clemson University.
Dr. Tinubu praised her running mate's progressive politics in a statement released Thursday, citing his commitment to education and to oversight of utility companies following the $9 billion nuclear debacle in Fairfield County that SCE&G ratepayers are still paying for.
“Phil has been the lone voice in this campaign who understands how far the priorities of those in state government have drifted from those of its citizens," she said. "We are committed to ensuring that our young people, women, people of color, the working poor, and rural and farm families will have a strong and vibrant voice at the table every time, all the time."
She ran against U.S. Rep. Tom Rice twice in South Carolina's 7th congressional district in 2012 and 2014, coming short by 11 percentage points in the first election and 20 percentage points in the second election, according to Ballotpedia
“Dr. Gloria Bromell Tinubu not only understands the change South Carolinians are looking for, she lives it," Noble said in a statement. "We share the same determination to end corruption, reorder the priorities of state government, and set a dramatically different course for the future."
The two hopefuls will face Florence attorney Marguerite Willis and S.C. Rep. James Smith in the primary for governor on June 12.
The winning Democratic and Republican tickets will face off in the general election for governor on Nov. 6. The College of Charleston will host a debate for both parties ahead of the primaries on May 15 and 16.
An April poll from the Michigan firm Target-Insygth had Noble and Smith tied at 27 percent each, according to the Columbia Free Times
Willis picked S.C. Sen. John Scott from Columbia as her running mate. Smith is expected to announce S.C. Rep. Mandy Powers Norell from Lancaster as his pick for lieutenant governor on Friday, according to The Post & Courier.
South Carolina is an open primary state, so you have very little excuse to not vote next month or in November.