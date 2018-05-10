The Agenda: S.C. offices closed today in honor of Confederacy; Santee Cooper paid SCANA bonuses

click to enlarge Grace Beahm/The Post and Courier via SC News Exchange

State Highway Patrol removes the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds on July 10, 2015

South Carolina government offices are closed today for Confederate Memorial Day, an observance which honors soldiers who died in rebellion against the the American government in an attempt to create a slave-owning nation in the southern U.S. Source: AP

Taxpayer-funded Santee Cooper paid $9 million in performance bonuses for executives from SCANA, a private utility, for the two failed S.C. nuclear reactors that were abandoned last year. Source: AP, P&C

The state Senate could vote today to repeal the Base Load Review Act, the law that allowed state power companies to charge its customers for the failed nuclear reactors during their construction and after the project was scuttled. Source: AP

A Democratic senator from the Upstate will lead a legislative investigation into its government-run prison system as state officials field criticism over a prison riot that left seven inmates dead last month. Source: P&C

P&C headline: "As Blue Zones Project inches forward in Charleston, organizers refuse to disclose price tag"