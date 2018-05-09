Catherine Templeton refuses to pander to Republican snakes
Please do not shoot the snakes in Columbia, people
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Wed, May 9, 2018
In a shocking video released on Wednesday, GOP candidate for governor all but alienated the all important Republican snake vote, firing a revolver at a rattlesnake as part of a campaign ad.
"We can't shoot the snakes slithering around Columbia, but we will end their poisonous big government ways," Templeton closes out the ad after firing the pistol at the unseen rattler. (No word on whether this is the same 'granddaddy's gun' that "repeatedly malfunctioned" during a Greenville News interview back in March.)
Templeton has not hidden her love of guns and controversy over the course of the hyperactive Republican primary campaign, billing herself as a 'conservative outsider' in her first race for elected office after working her way through three state agencies.
Her competition includes sitting Gov. Henry McMaster, who was not elected to the position, but assumed the job when Nikki Haley was appointed U.N. Ambassador. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Democratic legislator Yancey McGill, and businessman John Warren round out the Republicans vying for the nomination. With such a crowded field for the June 12 primary, the contest will almost assuredly head to a runoff, forcing a head-to-head match-up between the top two vote-getters.
Republicans have slithered their way into holding the majority in the state House and Senate as well as the governor's mansion.
S.C. does not do voter registration by party, so snakes of all types are eligible to vote as long as they're registered by May 13.