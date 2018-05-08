The Agenda: I-526 stays alive; Airbnb regs in Mt. P; Unarmed police shootings down

Flickr user mitchgroff

On the road again for I-526?

Downtown's Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on the East Side of downtown Charleston has seen its share of hard times in recent years, but the school's latest leader, its fifth principal in seven years, thinks he can change course. Source: P&C

Mount Pleasant could be the latest local government to address issues presented by the growing short-term rental industry. Source: P&C

Working moms in South Carolina have a harder time finding childcare, earn less, and face a higher gender pay gap than moms in other states, a new WalletHub report says. Source: Greenville News, WalletHub

There have been fewer unarmed people killed by police through April of this year than any year since 2015, Washington Post analysis shows. Source: WaPo

State officials passed over a chance to deal a setback to the I-526 project this week, a sign of hope for advocates of the beltway proposed to be completed from West Ashley to James Island across Johns Island. Source: P&C

Loose spending by Midlands Solicitor Dan Johnson has promoted calls for audits of all S.C. solicitors. The prosecutors' offices face little spending oversight aside from elections every four years. Source: The State

The State headline: "With a week left, SC lawmakers haven't passed any bills addressing VC Summer fiasco"

With congressional Republicans paying little attention to Mick Mulvaney's budget suggestions as director Office of Management and Budget, the former S.C. congressman has "a second chance for [himself] to leave his mark" as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Source: NYT

Six of the 19 candidates vying to replace Congressman Trey Gowdy have past arrests or court judgments including Lee Bright, the former state senator who led the pack in the most recent GOP poll of the open seat election. Source: Greenville News