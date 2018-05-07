The Agenda: Sears site snapped up; Who is Richard Cash?; S.C. teacher walkout?

click to enlarge CC license/Mike Kalasnik

The developers who have been buying up portions of Citadel Mall have bought the building and land owned by Sears as the big box preps to close its last Charleston store; the new owners say the big chunk of mall property is key to the area's redevelopment. Source: P&C



Of the 14 former S.C. prison workers charged in the days after the deadly Lee Correctional Facility riot last month, nine had already served sentences before the new federal charges. Source: P&C

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will take over as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a position previously held by former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley in the 1980s. Source: P&C

The State has a profile of S.C. Sen. Richard Cash, the Republican senator who dominated the debate in the Senate last week with proposals banning abortion and birth control. Source: The State

The superintendent of Kershaw County schools says in The State, "Think a SC teacher walkout is out of the question? Don’t be so sure."

P&C editorial: "Berkeley, Dorchester need stronger barriers against sprawl"