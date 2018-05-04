The Agenda: Was Buzzsaw Templeton pushed out at DHEC?; Republicans assist to defeat abortion bill

click to enlarge Screenshot

Catherine Templeton, Buzzsaw

These Republicans joined with Democrats yesterday to vote to send the proposed abortion ban back to committee: Chip Campsen of Charleston, Katrina Shealy of Lexington, Hugh Leatherman of Florence, Greg Gregory of Lancaster and Luke Rankin of Conway. Source: P&C

P&C headline re: Buzzsaw Catherine Templeton: "Sources say Catherine Templeton was pushed out of DHEC post. But Haley says otherwise"

Editor's note From Brian Hicks' column today presenting a call for action to finish I-526: "So all of your calls have overwhelmed the State Infrastructure Bank. You can still call, but you can't leave a message — the voicemail box is full. If you keep trying maybe you'll get a real person."

A few weeks after the P&C requested the documents, Rep. James Smith allowed reporters to look at his tax returns yesterday. Source: P&C

North Charleston-based private label liquor manufacturer Terressentia Corp. is doubling the size of its operation. Source: P&C

Greenville candidate for governor John Warren will give himself $2.5 million to help bankroll his underdog campaign to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster. Source: The State