Thursday, May 3, 2018

The Agenda: Crashed C-130 was on final flight; Septima Clark marker dedicated

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge The C-130 pictured is similar to the Air National Guard plane that crashed yesterday near Savannah, killing nine Puerto Rico guardsmen - FLICKR USER WEHARDY
  • Flickr user wehardy
  • The C-130 pictured is similar to the Air National Guard plane that crashed yesterday near Savannah, killing nine Puerto Rico guardsmen

A C-130 cargo plane that crashed near Savannah yesterday, killing nine Puerto Rican National Guard members, was reportedly more than 60 years old and was on its final flight before retirement. Source: AP

Greenville News headline: "Accusations of murder, hypocrisy and playing God in SC House budget debate on abortion"

$43 million: The amount Blackbaud is paying for Reeher, a data analytics and fundraising platform. Source: CRBJ

Mt. Pleasant-based Arcadia Publishing is reportedly being acquired by a newly-formed investment group. Source: CRBJ

Charleston teacher-turned-civil rights activist Septima Clark had a marker in her honor dedicated this morning near the College of Charleston campus and will have a new Jonathan Green portrait unveiled this afternoon to be housed at the Avery Center. Source: P&C, SC Radio


