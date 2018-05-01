The Agenda: New locally-owned Pig rises; Budget cuts played role in deadly prison riot; Abortion proposal bogs down Senate

click to enlarge Flickr user cheek

Debate over a Republican proposal to effectively outlaw abortion in S.C. could run out the clock" on any other legislation pending before the state Senate, including a proposal to prohibit plastic bag bans as well as reforms triggered by the botched VC Summer nuclear project. Source: P&C

The State columnist Cindi Scoppe: "6 days to go, and the SC Senate hasn’t even touched our worst VC Summer problems"

S.C. Radio headline: "SC prisons director has 'productive day' in DC discussing prison cell phone blocking"

USA Today calls deadly Lee Correctional riot a "cautionary tale," an example of "What happens when states slash prison spending."

A brand new Piggly Wiggly will open this week in West Ashley, owned by the same family that independently owns the Hollywood, S.C. store. Source: P&C

The Chesterfield County sheriff says that they have a "strong suspect" in the killing of a transgender woman in the Midlands last month, possibly by a romantic partner. Source: AP