Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Shep from Southern Charm will be on the mic at tonight's RiverDogs game

But No Nuts Allowed

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge BRAVO SCREENSHOT
  • Bravo screenshot
Shep Rose, the mascot of Bravo's Southern Charm, will be on the mic tonight at the Joe as the RiverDogs take on the Asheville Tourists.

As part of the RiverDogs' new 'Live & Local Tuesday' promos featuring local chef pop-ups and a ballpark farmers market, the RiverDogs front office has turned over PA privileges to local celeb dudes to announce the games. They kicked things off with Christian Senger, aka Holy City Sinner, and City Paper contributor KJ Kearney was holding it down last week. Rebel Taqueria is the visiting chef for this week's 'Live & Local' game.

Shep steps into the press box tonight after appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last night as Southern Charm, the alternate reality show filmed in Charleston, wades into the depths of its fifth (fifth!) season.

Tonight's game at the Joe is also one of the team's periodic "peanut allergy friendly game," meaning the ballpark will be scrubbed of any of the boiled or roasted treats. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS