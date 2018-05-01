Shep from Southern Charm will be on the mic at tonight's RiverDogs game

click to enlarge
Shep Rose, the mascot of Bravo's Southern Charm
, will be on the mic tonight at the Joe as the RiverDogs take on the Asheville Tourists.
As part of the RiverDogs' new 'Live & Local Tuesday' promos featuring local chef pop-ups and a ballpark farmers market, the RiverDogs front office has turned over PA privileges to local celeb dudes to announce the games. They kicked things off with Christian Senger, aka Holy City Sinner
, and City Paper
contributor KJ Kearney
was holding it down last week. Rebel Taqueria is the visiting chef for this week's 'Live & Local' game.
Shep steps into the press box tonight after appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live
last night as Southern Charm,
the alternate reality show filmed in Charleston, wades into the depths of its fifth (fifth!) season.
Tonight's game at the Joe is also one of the team's periodic "peanut allergy friendly game," meaning the ballpark will be scrubbed of any of the boiled or roasted treats. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com