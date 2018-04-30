The Agenda: Details of deadly restaurant shooting; S.C.'s deadly roads; Gowdy plays both sides on Comey

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Charleston police remained posted outside Virginia's on King the day following the shooting

In a recounting of the lunchtime shooting at Virginia's in August that left chef Shane Whiddon dead, we learn heartbreaking details about the incident, including what precipitated a kitchen employee fired minutes earlier to go to the restaurant and kill the chef who took a chance on a homeless man with a checkered past. Ultimately, the man would die from injuries sustained when a police sharpshooter tried to end the standoff that resulted from the killing. Source: P&C

South Carolina is averaging double the national rate of traffic deaths per million miles driven with counties in the Upstate seeing the highest average. Source: Greenville News

Before the 2016 election, Congressman Trey Gowdy said leaks from FBI Director James Comey would be felonious. Today, he's telling members of Congress not to accuse people of crimes. Source: P&C

If you haven't heard much about the Democratic candidates for governor one CofC political scientist says that may be by design with the primary's establishment candidate, James Smith, possibly sheltering from more liberal policy talk that could jeopardize his position in a general election. His fellow candidates have been pushing hard to publicize more about his policies. Source: P&C

Washington Post's Dave Weigel: "In governors’ races, candidates battle over what the Democratic Party stands for"

P&C columnist Brian Hicks on Mick Mulvaney: "So let’s quit addressing Mulvaney as Mr. Director, and give him a more appropriate title: Swamp Thing."