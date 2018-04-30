Rebekah Jacob receives ultimatum to comply with judge's orders

The Artful Dodger

How legal battles and dissatisfied artists drove a wedge between Rebekah Jacob and the arts community

The first indication that something was wrong arrived in the form of an anonymous note, postmarked April 29, 2014, Charleston, S.C. Richard Sexton, a veteran photographer based out of New Orleans, received a strange notice in the mail. He had been working with the Rebekah Jacob Gallery since April 2009.

By Dustin Waters

Features