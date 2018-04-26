The Agenda: No Thunderbirds at air show; House eliminates SCANA charge; Haley still popular

click to enlarge instagram.com/afthunderbirds

The state House stood by its vow to eliminate the VC Summer contribution included in SCE&G customers' bills, completely cutting the 18 percent surcharge. The Senate previously cut the charge by 13 percent, but House members decided that wasn't enough. Source: P&C, The State

Fourteen former state correctional employees have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of taking bribes to smuggle contraband into state prisons. Contraband cellphones is said to have contributed to this month's fatal prison riot in Bishopville. Source: The State, P&C, AP

The Air Force Thunderbirds will not participate in this weekend's Air and Space Expo on Saturday after an accident during training in March killed one of the pilots on the precision flying team. Source: P&C

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's popularity remains high despite a recent visible disagreement with the White House, a new poll says. Source: P&C