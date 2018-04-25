Five City Council members set to attend activist gathering calling for affordable housing

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek
The Charleston Area Justice Ministry's Nehemiah Action Assembly in 2015.
At least eight area leaders, including five from Charleston City Council, have agreed to attend a local activist group's gathering to discuss possible solutions to the city's affordable housing crisis on Monday night.
A conversation on rising rent costs will be followed by a question-and-answer session with officials from the city of Charleston, the county, and neighboring municipalities at the Charleston Area Justice Ministry's "Nehemiah Action," named after the Persian king's cup-bearer
City Council members Keith Waring, James Lewis, William Dudley Gregorie, Carol Jackson, and Kevin Shealy have accepted their invitations, according to CAJM spokesperson Treva Williams. Charleston County Council member Vic Rawl, North Charleston Council member Mike A. Brown, Jr., and Mt. Pleasant Council member Guang Whitley are also expected Monday's pow-wow.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg sent CAJM a letter explaining that he cannot attend Monday's gathering due to a scheduling conflict, Williams said. The group has not heard back from North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
Staff members for neither mayor have responded to requests for comment.
Last year's event drew nearly 2,000 attendees.
This is the first time in two years that the social justice organization, comprised of 27 member congregations and organizations, tackles a new issue. Gatherings in 2016 and 2017 focused on racially-motivated pretext stops—in which motorists are stopped by authorities for minor violations so that officers can investigate more serious crimes, community-police relations, and a racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department. In November, Charleston City Council voted to hire a firm specializing in racial bias
audits to conduct a study of the police department after months of pressure from CAJM members and other activists.
"It's been a long haul, but we are thankful and grateful for the outcome," said North Charleston resident and CAJM member Kartika Gibson at the time.
Earlier that month, members of the group had already redirected their research and rallying efforts to a new cause: Charleston's affordable housing crisis.
Seventy percent of voters in November approved a $20 million bond referendum expected to bring approximately 800 affordable housing units to the city. That number is not nearly enough to alleviate the burdens of rent prices for middle class residents in the peninsula and beyond.
According to a study by the Joint Center of Housing Studies at Harvard University, more than 42 percent of renters in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area pay more than 30 percent of their yearly income in housing costs. Twenty-three percent of Charleston-area renters, approximately 21,800 households, spend at least half of their income on housing.
Median gross rent in Charleston is about $1,022. North Charleston, which is now the biggest eviction market in the country, boasts a median rent cost of $893, according to U.S. Census estimates. The percentage of income spent on rent in both municipalities is the same (32 percent), though North Charleston has double the amount of African-American residents and its residents make $16,000 less on average.
CAJM gatherings have stirred controversy in the past
, with pressure for clear-cut answers by activists leading to evasiveness by city leaders on often emotional subjects.
"In the past, we’ve spent a significant amount of time and energy on some of the issues in convincing people there’s a problem," said Williams. "So far, we haven’t had to do this. All officials in all jurisdictions agree we’re in a crisis. Monday night, we’re just excited for the opportunity to put some community power behind officials in calling for them to support affordable housing in a significant way."