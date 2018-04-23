The Agenda: Clyburn reflects on leaving FCC; 86% support background check law

Flickr user cableshow

Mignon Clyburn served as acting chair of the FCC for a brief period in 2013

Greenville News compiles the tick-tock of this month's deadly prison riot at a state prison in Bishopville, S.C.: "How Lee Correctional Institution puts gangs before safety"

86 percent: The percentage of S.C. residents who support a law requiring background checks to be completed before a gun sale according to the most recent Winthrop University poll. Source: The State

S.C. is one of 14 states who "cant guarantee accurate election results" according to analysis by Axios. Source: Axios

Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble, Two of the three Democratic candidates for governor debated on Sunday in an exchange that became testy at times. Source: WYFF

At his annual Fish Fry on Saturday, Congressman James Clyburn endorsed state Rep. James Smith, who did not participate in the debate, in the Dem primary for governor. Source: P&C

Clyburn's Fish Fry is often a draw for out-of-state presidential hopefuls to come make their case to South Carolina's 'first in the South' Democratic primary voters, with Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan on the stump this year. Ryan challenged House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi in 2016 to lead the minority party in the House; a shift that younger Democratic candidates including Sanford challenger Joe Cunningham have supported, but which could mean change for incumbent leadership members including Clyburn. Source: CNN, P&C

P&C has an exit interview with FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, who leaves the agency after eight years where she was one of the only vocal critics of the agency's business-friendly regulatory approach. Mignon is Congressman Clyburn's daughter. Source: P&C