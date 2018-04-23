Monday, April 23, 2018

Starting Monday you'll need to feed Charleston parking meters until 10 p.m.

Metered parking now enforced 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 12:09 PM

Just a heads up, Charleston drivers: Beginning Monday, you'll need to feed the meter a few hours longer as paid parking times extend until 10 p.m.

The extended enforcement hours actually kicked in last week, but parking meter attendants (all kind, generous, selfless public servants, btw) allowed after-hours drivers a one-week grace period.

But starting today, you have no excuse.

On-street parking meters now require payment ($2 per hr) Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., excluding holidays. The new, higher rate brings meter parking prices in line with the cost of parking in city garages.

With the new parking rates, CARTA also kicked off a new downtown HOP park-and-ride route to cater to downtown hospitality and restaurant workers who drive to work. CARTA also offers several other express routes from downtown. Downtown bike-share program Holy Spokes also operates a network of self-serve bike rentals across downtown.

