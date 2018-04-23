Richland County judge drops pot charges against Dylann Roof's little sister

click to enlarge
-
Richland County Detention Center
-
Morgan Roof
A judge dropped marijuana possession charges against the younger sister of white supremacist and Mother Emanuel shooter Dylann Roof at a brief hearing Monday morning.
Morgan Roof, 18, faced a magistrate judge in Richland County after she was arrested for bringing a knife and pepper spray to her Columbia high school
on the day of the National School Walkout against gun violence last month.
Roof was also charged with carrying weapons on school property, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison according to state law
. That charge still stands.
She was accompanied by two lawyers and did not speak during Monday's hearing, according to The Post & Courier.
A school administrator warned a school resource officer about Roof, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Roof also posted a Snapchat selfie with a caption saying that she hoped her fellow students at A.C. Flora High School "get shot," before adding that the protest is "fixing to be nothing but black people walkin [sic] out anyway."
"It was an 18-year-old in the middle of a difficult day making a misstatement," said her lawyer John Delgado. "It certainly wasn’t a threat."
Roof's brother Dylann was notoriously motivated by racism and white supremacy
when he shot and killed eight parishioners and a pastor at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston in 2015. He was sentenced to death in 2016.