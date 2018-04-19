The Agenda: Kimpson's 'Charleston loophole' bill likely stalled; Haley says relationship w/ Trump is "perfect"

click to enlarge Dustin Waters file

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson has been pushing a legislative fix to the administrative lapses that allowed Dylann Roof to get the gun he used at Mother Emanuel in 2015

A bill by Chs. Sen. Marlon Kimpson that could fill the 'Charleston loophole' that allowed Dylann Roof to obtain the pistol used in the Emanuel shootings is likely stalled for the year, meaning that nearly three years after the Mother Emanuel slayings, the state legislature has still taken no action in response. Source: SC Radio

Outgoing Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards was in Charleston yesterday as the group opens a new office in West Ashley. The new office will provide a wide range of reproductive health services including abortion. Source: P&C

The prison where seven inmates died will reportedly install signal jamming equipment by the end of the month. Source: Greenville News

The state Senate voted to cut but not eliminate payments to SCE&G for the abandoned nuclear project this week. Gov. Henry McMaster says he'll veto any bill that doesn't completely eliminate the payments and Dominion Energy says it could pull out of the deal to acquire SCE&G if it doesn't continue to receive payments for the power plants that will never be built. Source: P&C, WIS-TV

"It's perfect" - That's how U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley described her relationship with President Donald Trump after days of seeming tension between Haley's camp and Trump boosters. Source: Reuters

The State Supreme Court rules that a retaining wall to build a road that would provide access to a portion of a barrier island near Kiawah Island that developers want to build on cannot be built. Source: P&C