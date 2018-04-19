McMaster and Graham backed Trump's re-election bid in a series of tweets today

While some Republicans hesitate on whether or not to publicly support a Trump re-election at this point, two South Carolina politicians are making it clear where they stand.
Lindsey Graham, a U.S. Senator from South Carolina, vowed to support Trump in 2020 in a Thursday morning tweet that linked to a CNN article
quoting 11 Republicans who either stopped short of endorsing Trump in the next presidential election or just plain refused to.
"I'm worried about my own race right now," said Republican Congressman Mark Sanford of South Carolina in the CNN article.
Sen. Graham, who has represented the state in the upper chamber of Congress for 15 years, doesn't seem to feel the same pinch.
"I expect we will — at times — continue to have differences," Sen. Graham wrote in one tweet. "I will continue to speak my mind, just like I know he will. I think that makes us both better."
Graham's thoughts on Trump are, understandably, complicated. After calling him a "kook" in 2016, he lambasted the media's "endless attempt to label the guy as some kind of kook unfit to be president" during a TV appearance
in November.
Gov. Henry McMaster followed with his own tweet an hour later, posting a photo of him shaking hands with 45.
"President Trump has done an outstanding job delivering results for the American people," McMaster wrote. "I was proud to be one of the first to stand with him in 2016, and I proudly support him now."
Most Republicans asked about the next election said they were concerned about other issues, and that 2020 was far from their minds.
"I've supported the President in the past and support him now but three years from now?" Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told CNN. "I think the midterms are a long ways away in terms of politics; I don't get involved that far ahead."
President Trump has a a disapproval rating of 54.2 percent and an approval rating of 40.2 percent, according to a poll aggregator
run by FiveThirtyEight. His approval rating is lower than that of the past five commanders-in-chief at the same point in their presidencies.
A Winthrop University poll found that Trump's support among S.C. Republicans hovered at a comfortable 80 percent, though his support among the general population sat at 47 percent.