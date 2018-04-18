The Agenda: Haley fires back at Trump aide; Gang members moved ahead of prison riot; Clyburn leaving FCC

Twitter.com/VP

Haley was confirmed by the Senate to be U.N. ambassador in January

Post and Courier reports that in the days leading up to the deadly prison riot this week, some 300 inmates including known gang members were transferred from another state prison to Lee Correctional Institution, "concentrating violent offenders in one place and setting the stage for a vicious riot." State corrections officials deny it was an attempt to corral gang members. Source: P&C

South Carolina AP reporter Meg Kinnard was in touch with one prisoner inside Lee during the melee who gave first-hand account of the conditions leading up to and in the midst of the hours-long riots. Source: AP

Ars Technica headline: "The FCC loses a fierce consumer advocate as Mignon Clyburn resigns"

The tension between UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and the White House has escalated even more since President Donald Trump threw Haley under the bus over sanctions the administration had apparently signed off on. Top Trump advisors called it an instance of "momentary confusion" by Haley. In response, the former S.C. governor said on Fox News, "With all due respect, I don’t get confused." Source: NYT

The Zucker family has sold their majority interest in the S.C. Stingrays to an out of state private equity investor. Source: CRBJ

On Tuesday, New York City officials took down a Central Park statue to J. Marion Sims, known as the 'father of gynecology,' an S.C. native who performed experiments on slave women without anesthesia. A statue memorializing Sims remains standing on the S.C. Statehouse grounds. Source: The Atlantic

57 out of 124: The number of S.C. House contested by another party. Counting reps with primary challengers, 67 of the House's 124 races will be decided in the June primary. Source: The State