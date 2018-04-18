Wednesday, April 18, 2018

10 locals sound off on the first week of $2 an hour downtown parking

"I guess it kinda sucks."

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, Apr 18, 2018 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge Metered curbside parking doubled to $2 an hour on April 16, 2018. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Metered curbside parking doubled to $2 an hour on April 16, 2018.
It's the first week of $2-an-hour parking in Charleston and the public's verdict (according to CP's very scientific polling system of scoping out potential parkers and shoving an iPhone in their face) is in: tacit acceptance and slight disillusion with local government.

Most people we spoke to agreed that the price is high, but said that they'll continue to slip into those coveted white lines anyway, since there's not much they can do about it.

Charleston City Council agreed to the price increase last year, which drew the ire of downtown hospitality workers outside of a Council meeting in March. For now, you can still pay $1 for half-an-hour on your credit card. Parking enforcement will also be extended from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mon. April 23.

Related One week grace period announced for 10 p.m. meter enforcement, rates will rise as planned Monday: Parking will remain free on Sundays
One week grace period announced for 10 p.m. meter enforcement, rates will rise as planned Monday
Parking will remain free on Sundays
Parking in a city garage or on a curbside metered spot will cost the same starting on Monday, but the city is giving citizens a one-week grace period to get used to the longer enforcement hours.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Here's what 10 local drivers told CP as they did their best to park peacefully this week:
click to enlarge Curry. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Curry.
Ron Curry, 31
Banquet Captain and server, High Cotton

"It sucks! Before the amount was increased, it was $170 a month to park. Now that that amount has doubled that's $340 and then with the extension from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., it's approximately $460 a month to park, which is my second biggest bill behind rent. I bought a moped so that I didn't have to pay for parking anymore because it's ridiculous. I can tie it up to a bike rack."
click to enlarge Lankford. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Lankford.
Michael Lankford, 57

"I'm not crazy about it, 'cause I have to work downtown and it costs me more money. If I work downtown enough, I have to pass that on to my customers. What are we gonna do? I'm fine, gotta pay to play and we need the revenue for the city, so it's all good."

Angus Lawton, 55
Lawyer

"I don't like it. It's too much, too much, too high, unnecessary tax."

click to enlarge Muckenfuss - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Muckenfuss
Steven Muckenfuss, 49
Construction worker

"It's fine, I mean, gotta do what you gotta do to make a living. You gotta do it or else you'll get a ticket or they'll boot you, so I'm gonna live with it. It didn't bother me too much, but $2 — they're making money."

click to enlarge Malone. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Malone.
Anna Malone, 22
Teacher

"I guess it kinda sucks. Can't really do much about it. I'm not living downtown now.
Probably put an extra burden on me."

Anonymous, 36 ("Because [Councilman and CARTA chair] Mike Seekings comes in the restaurant and I know he's for this, so I'd like to stay out of it.")
Server

"I work at Halls (Chophouse), I've been working there for 9 years. As I'm dropping money in I'm like, "Oh it's $2 an hour?" No, yeah. I'll go park in the ghetto. Yeah, that's ridiculous."

click to enlarge Gilliard. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Gilliard.
Lee Gilliard, 76
Retired educator

"I don't feel nothing, I'm just tired of too much traffic, but parking — I can't afford it. I screamed, but I usually park in a parking garage 'cause you can't park out here. If I could've found my daughter, I would've had her drop me off out here. I would never attempt to find a parking space, it's too much traffic."

click to enlarge Klein. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Klein.
James Klein, 73
Retired law teacher

"(Struggling with his credit card.) I can't walk and chew gum at the same time, do you know how to do this? (I put my camera down and begin helping him decipher the meter.) I gotta do more, at least an hour. (I press the arrow up key.) Is there a limit on this? (Yes.)

That's a complicated question. I know the problem is appropriate parking for people who work downtown, and I know the answer right now from the city is to have the shuttle service. I don't think they should be charging more for parking downtown, especially because the people who have business downtown that require people to work for them who don't live downtown are going to be really compromised. It's too early to tell. It affects all of us to pay more, I'll be paying twice as much. I usually walk downtown, but I don't have the luxury today to do that."

click to enlarge Bush. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Bush.
Nancy Bush, 61
Homemaker and philanthropist

"You know, I'm a little surprised. I was feeding the other meter as well, because it was running out. That's a lot! I love Charleston, I'll come and pay and do whatever. I used to live [downtown], so this is a nice treat to come down. I have no problem, I'm so grateful."

click to enlarge Graf. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Graf.
Chris Graf, 44
Doctor

"I don't come downtown a lot, I live in Mt. Pleasant. I guess I would expect there would be random increases periodically, maybe that's a little high. I grew up here, I usually just go up to the neighborhoods and try to park anyway. It's rare that I try to find a metered spot. I'm sure for some people it is [a big deal]."

Check in next week when we ride CARTA's hospitality park-and-ride "HOP" shuttles.
Related City defends parking meter increase as downtown employees turn out in protest: Councilman Seekings says park-and-ride will be available in the next two to three weeks
City defends parking meter increase as downtown employees turn out in protest
Councilman Seekings says park-and-ride will be available in the next two to three weeks
City leaders are standing by their decision to double parking meter prices and increase enforcement times to 10 p.m. even as dozens of downtown hospitality workers gathered inside and outside Tuesday night's City Council meeting in protest.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Related Morrison Drive hospitality park-and-ride will open on April 15: 8 stops. $5 a day. 21 hours a day.
Morrison Drive hospitality park-and-ride will open on April 15
8 stops. $5 a day. 21 hours a day.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority announced that a park-and-ride expected to alleviate parking woes for some of the city's more than 7,000 hospitality employees will begin operating on April 15.
By Adam Manno
The Battery

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS