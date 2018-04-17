The Agenda: S.C. prison riot the nation's deadliest in 25 years; Is Trump threatened by Haley?

click to enlarge Flickr user stevensnodgrass

P&C editorial: "While the state has a duty to protect its citizens from violent predators, it also has a duty to protect prisoners from each other. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye."

Yesterday's deadly prison riot that claimed the lives of seven people in state custody was the nation's deadliest in a quarter century. NYT reporter Richard Fausset outright called it an "embarrassment for South Carolina." Source: Washington Post, Sumter Item, NYT

A day after U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced sanctions against Russia, President Donald Trump contradicted her on the world stage yesterday, dialing back the promise of new actions against Russia by the U.S. Anonymous White House officials told the Washington Post that the announcement was Haley's error, but the clash came just a few days after Trump reportedly grew furious after Vice President Mike Pence tried to hire a Haley aide who Trump said was against him, though it's unclear if the president viewed the move as a threat. Source: WaPo, Axios

This morning, a day after the clash, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough who hosts a show named after himself, said he thinks Haley could beat Trump in the 2020 GOP primary. Source: P&C

$1.8 million: The amount Charleston County School District could spend per year to hire armed police officers in its 49 primary and elementary schools this fall, but the district would only pay for about a third of that cost, passing the rest on to local and county governments. Source: P&C