Today the Charleston P.D. Twitter broke some big news — the police force has welcomed two new officers to its team. Shadow and Xander — the paw-fficers — are pictured next to an "explosive devices team" placard, leading us to believe that they'll be sniffing out any and all suspicious explosive activity in the city. Welcome to the team, good dogs.

We welcome two new officers, Shadow and Xander, to the CPD Team. pic.twitter.com/Cij5EGQPEC — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 17, 2018