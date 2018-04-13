The Citadel picks Gen. Glenn Walters as military college's 20th president

click to enlarge Provided

Gen. Glenn Walters will take over as president of The Citadel on June 30, 2018.

The Marine Corps' second-highest ranking officer will go from wrangling devil dogs to presiding over close to 3,300 students as the Citadel's 20th president.The Citadel's all-alumni Board of Visitors announced the selection of Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps Gen. Glenn M. Walters to the school's presidency in a press release Thursday afternoon.“I’m delighted with our selection of Gen. Glenn Walters as 20th President of The Citadel,” said board member Col. Fred L. Price. “His extraordinary 39-year career serving our country as a principled leader, aviator, and Marine Corps officer prepared him perfectly to serve his alma mater as successor to John Rosa. Gen.”Walters graduated from the Citadel in 1979 with a bachelor's of science in electrical engineering. He was soon commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps and was deployed overseas in places such as Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.He will replace Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa on June 30.Rosa announced his intention to retire last June after 12 years at the helm of the school.“It is an honor and a thrill to be asked to lead one of America’s great institutions of higher education as the 20th President of The Citadel,” Walters said in a statement. “I have always been impressed with the passion and commitment of my alma mater’s alumni, faculty, staff, cadets, students, and friends who have been so generous with their support."Walters was one of four military leaders who were considered as finalists, according to the college.The Citadel is one of three institutions of higher education in Charleston that will see a change of leadership this year. The College of Charleston is currently looking for a replacement to president Glenn McConnell, who announced his intention to retire in January.Charleston Southern University will also replace its current president, Jairy Hunter, who is set to step down in May.