The Agenda: Monopoly Man drags Mulvaney; Senate Republicans try and fail twice to defund Planned Parenthood

Less than 4%: The portion of those applying for jobs at Volvo Cars who meet basic job requirements. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Don't let hypothetical 526 completion block Johns Island conservation"

Previously-stalled Republican-backed measures to define anti-Semitism and force S.C. local governments to prove that they aren't sanctuary cities (spoiler alert: they aren't) were tucked into the Senate version of the state budget this week. Source: P&C

Upstate Republican senators also tried and failed to defund Planned Parenthood yesterday. Shortly thereafter, they tried again. And failed. Source: SC Radio

Mick Mulvaney, the former S.C. congressman now disassembling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from the inside, clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a Senate hearing yesterday. A dispute over who gets to run the agency was in a D.C. court yesterday. (PS, here's the deal with the Monopoly Man back there.) Source: Twitter, NPR, The Hill

.@MickMulvaneyOMB has been bringing up my name a lot lately when talking about the @CFPB. But what he doesn’t get is that this isn’t about me. It’s about the millions of Americans who want someone to go after the companies that cheated them. pic.twitter.com/FFNuxFU0rD — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2018