Friday, April 13, 2018

The Agenda: Monopoly Man drags Mulvaney; Senate Republicans try and fail twice to defund Planned Parenthood

Few candidates qualify for Volvo jobs

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Apr 13, 2018 at 11:22 AM

Less than 4%: The portion of those applying for jobs at Volvo Cars who meet basic job requirements. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Don't let hypothetical 526 completion block Johns Island conservation"

Previously-stalled Republican-backed measures to define anti-Semitism and force S.C. local governments to prove that they aren't sanctuary cities (spoiler alert: they aren't) were tucked into the Senate version of the state budget this week. Source: P&C

Upstate Republican senators also tried and failed to defund Planned Parenthood yesterday. Shortly thereafter, they tried again. And failed. Source: SC Radio

Mick Mulvaney, the former S.C. congressman now disassembling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from the inside, clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a Senate hearing yesterday. A dispute over who gets to run the agency was in a D.C. court yesterday. (PS, here's the deal with the Monopoly Man back there.) Source: Twitter, NPR, The Hill


Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS