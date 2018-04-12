The Agenda: S.C. rep. sends Zuck home with Constitution; State takes over rural school district

Congressman Jeff Duncan sent Mark Zuckerberg home with a copy of the United States Constitution yesterday to commemorate his special time with Congress to discuss how international governments may have used his social network to exploit the democratic process to install Donald Trump as president. Duncan spent his four minutes asking Zuckerberg to "restore" freedom of speech to conservatives and Christians on the social network. Source: Greenwood Index-Journal, The State

State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced yesterday that the state was taking over the Williamsburg County School District, which puts the district under the control of the state Department of Education, under the supervision of an appointed one-year superintendent who reports directly to Spearman. The state takeover comes after working directly with the district for years, Spearman says. Source: Kingstree News, The State

Republican candidate for governor Catherine Templeton's campaign says she's returning $1,500 the campaign received from the "Irish Travelers of North Augusta" of what the campaign says are "reporting errors." A campaign spokesman says Templeton listened to the concerns of the group, members of which have pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and fraud charges. Source: The State

A S.C. business group is filing FOIA requests with federal agencies requesting information about what one expert says could be hazardous material that could be disturbed due to oil exploration off the S.C. coastline. Source: South Strand News

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is applauding Charleston County's efforts to reduce local jail populations, but is concerned over criminals being let out on bond before trial. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Stop bill to thwart bag bans"