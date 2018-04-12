Put your burning questions to bed at AFFA's "Trans Talk: Uncensored" on April 29

click to enlarge
AFFA will host a "Trans Talk" event at Commonhouse in Park Circle on April 29.
A Charleston-based LGBTQ group is looking to lay some of the most common, and sometimes intrusive, questions about being transgender to rest with a panel discussion featuring five members of the local trans community.
The Alliance for Full Acceptance is hosting "Trans Talk: Uncensored" on Sun. April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston.
In a casual and conversational manner, the panelists will take questions from the audience tackling everything from coming to terms with your identity, coming out others, how to handle pronouns, and how being trans affects your sex life.
Confirmed panelists include local playwright and CP cover girl
Vanity Deterville dominatrix and aspiring porn star Jaisee Greene and We Are Family's KJ Ivery, Anne Leland, and Leigh LaChapelle.
"AFFA believes that knowledge is power and creating understanding around the trans experience is key in our fight for justice for the transgender community," said AFFA executive director Chase Glenn. "When people are given the opportunity to meet a trans person, ask questions they've had about what it’s like to identify as trans or gender-nonconforming, and learn about the trans experience, they’ll hopefully walk away from this event being an ally for the transgender community."
The best part about this no-judgment zone? Your question won't be turned away just because it's inappropriate or offensive. (Though you just might get told not to ask it elsewhere.)
