Charleston County Public Library hosts voter registration drives now through September

Starting tomorrow, Fri. April 13, Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) partner together for the third year in a row to host voter registration drives now through Sept. 29. Charleston County residents will have several opportunities to visit one of 10 participating branches to register to vote.
In a press release BEVR director Joe Debney says, "Through this partnership, instead of coming down to our headquarters, residents also have the option of visiting their closest library branch, which we hope removes another barrier in getting our citizens to practice their civic duty. We are always working to find ways to make this process more accessible for our future voters.”
Check out the full list of voter registration
dates, times, and locations, starting with tomorrow's registration event at Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., online.