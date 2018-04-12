A West Ashley teen gave his 89-year-old neighbor laced brownies and stole her TV, authorities say

click to enlarge
A 19-year-old West Ashley resident allegedly used a few unsavory tactics to rob his 89-year-old neighbor of her TV and $120 on Saturday.
According to a Charleston Police Department incident report, Margaret Sanders woke up on her couch four hours after letting her friend and neighbor Christian Jellico into her home.
Sanders told officers that Jellico goes over to her house once every two weeks, and that she gives him money before he leaves.
This time, it appears the money wasn't enough.
Sanders recalls eating a few pieces of the fudge brownies Jellico brought over.
"She tried to stand and walk towards her kitchen but fell and hit her head on an iron handrail by the steps that led to her kitchen," the report says.
Sanders suffered injuries to the back of her head, a swollen nose, and a hematoma to her left eye. She woke up to find her small, black Samsung TV gone, along with about $120 in cash from her purse.
Another neighbor and friend showed up to help Sanders. Fire and EMS transported her to Roper St. Francis.
"She is an 89-year-old widow who for all intents and purposes is one of the nicest, and most loving and caring individuals you will find," said Sanders' attorney Mark Peper, according to Live 5 News
. "On multiple occasions she has invited this young man into her home and unfortunately he decided to take advantage of her."
Jellico was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center on $102,125 on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and petty larceny.