WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Zuckerberg on competition, consumer awareness, and regulation
Graham: "You don't think you have a monopoly?"
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 4:53 PM
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down before members of the Senate Judiciary & Commerce Committees today to discuss how the social network he founded has grown to deal with potential multinational threats on their platform as well as consumer privacy and issues related to the 2016 election.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was among those who had the chance to question Zuckerberg today.
The tech industry watchers at Recode said that Graham was one of the first senators "really getting testy" with the billionaire CEO. Graham's questions centered around the Facebook CEO thinks of his company as having a monopoly over social networking communications and whether the company's expectations for consumer awareness of the network's policies are realistic.
We'll be back soon with the full transcript of Graham's questions for Zuckerberg.