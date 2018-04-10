Trump U.S. Attorney nominee Sherri Lydon would be first woman nominated by president to serve

click to enlarge
The Trump administration announced the nomination of Columbia-based lawyer Sherri Lydon to be the next U.S. Attorney from South Carolina Tuesday morning
.
The office oversees all federal criminal prosecutions in the state and civil actions between federal agencies such as the FBI, IRS, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The nomination was announced along with a slew of other picks for federal judgeships and other presidential appointments.
Beth Drake, the state's interim U.S. Attorney, has held the post since Bill Nettles resigned and announced his intention to return to private practice in June 2016.
Lydon, 56, would be the first full-time female U.S. Attorney in the Palmetto State's history if confirmed by the Senate.
She got her bachelor's degree at Clemson University and started her career at Nexsen Pruet Jacobs and Pollard after graduating from the University of South Carolina law school in 1987, according to her website
. She then became the state's assistant U.S. Attorney, becoming a lead prosecutor in a state corruption case that came to be known as Operation Lost Trust. She currently specializes in federal criminal defense, whistleblowers, and securities law at Lydon Law Firm.
Lydon beat out state Rep. Peter McCoy (R-Charleston), who The State said had the "best chance"
at clinching the nomination in back in May.
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson praised President Trump's choice.
"First, and foremost, Sherri Lydon will be an excellent leader for the United States Attorney’s Office and, without a doubt will build a solid relationship with law enforcement and state prosecutors," Wilson told The Post & Courier
. "And second, while it is much, much more important to have the right, well-qualified person in any position, we are long overdue to have a woman as the United States attorney (without the qualifiers of “interim” and “acting”). Sherri has paid her dues. She earned this."
So far, President Trump has nominated 63 people to the 93 U.S. Attorney posts in the country. The Senate has confirmed 56 of them. His picks have been previously singled out as overwhelmingly male
and white
.