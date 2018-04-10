The Agenda: Hot pepper is still hot AF; All gov candidates but one disclose income; Regulator Mulvaney not regulating

click to enlarge Flickr user sashimomura

The Carolina Reaper pepper, grown in Fort Mill, S.C., is once again the world's hottest. Source: WYFF

The State headline: "Ads touting Dominion-SCANA deal are back, just ahead of a key vote on SC power bills"

State Republicans want to ask state Republican primary voters if they would be interested in registering with the state as Republicans. SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick is under the impression that people are apathetic about politics in part because they can't "self-identify" with an establishment political party. Source: The State, P&C

The National Memmorial for Peace and Justice tracks the enslavement of Africans to the modern era of mass incarceration with stark monuments to victims of lynchings, including several from South Carolina. Source: CNN, 60 Minutes

All the candidates for governor except Democratic candidate James Smith disclosed their income to the Post and Courier for a comprehensive look at who is paying the folks who want to be the leader of state government. The two female candidates for office (Templeton (R), Willis (D)) have the highest household incomes. Source: P&C

In the 3+ months since Mick Mulvaney took over the Trump administration Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency "has not recorded a single enforcement action against banks, credit card companies, debt collectors or any finance companies whatsoever." Its leader, an Obama appointee, averaged two to four enforcement actions per month. Source: AP

The Charleston Police Department has settled a lawsuit brought by the Post and Courier over public access to records of arrests and police contacts. Source: P&C