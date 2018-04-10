South Carolina's wage gap robs black and Latinx women of over $20,000 a year, study finds

click to enlarge
Michael Campina
Charity Summers (middle) cites her faith and role as an educator as her reasons for joining in the 2017 women's march in January
A new report
by the National Partnerships for Women and Families highlights the persisting wage gap that robs the average South Carolinian woman of close to $10,000 a year — and the average Latinx woman in the state of more than $22,000 a year.
The study, released in advance of today's Equal Pay Day, compiles U.S. Census data for a state-by-state (plus D.C.) analysis of women's economic reality throughout the country.
In South Carolina, women make an average of 78 cents on the dollar. That makes us the territory with the 17th highest wage gap in the United States.
Overall, women in the Palmetto State lose out on $11.8 billion of income a year.
Here's a few things the average woman in S.C. could afford if the wage gap were closed today:
- 21 months of child care
- Almost a full year of rent
- 80 percent of a year's worth of tuition and fees at a four-year public university
The losses per woman skyrocket when looked through the lens of women of color.
Full-time working Latinx women in the state make $22,816 less than the average white, non-Hispanic man. That would be enough for almost 50 months of child care and 27 months of rent.
Black women earn $21,280 less, enough for 44.6 months of child care and 25.3 months of rent. Those numbers are even more important considering that more than 80 percent of black women are the key breadwinners for their families, according to the study.
Louisiana (30 cents), Utah (30 cents) and West Virginia (28 cents) have the highest cents-on-the-dollar gap. New York (11 cents), California (13 cents), and Florida (12 cents) have the smallest wage gaps.
According to a 2017 study
by the Institute for Women's Police Research, the wage gap in South Carolina will close in 70 years — by 2088 — if the earnings of men and women continue to change at the same rate they did from 1959 to 2015. In the United States as a whole, the gap would close in 2059.