The Agenda: Graham and Gowdy skeptical of EPA's Pruitt; Dems ask SLED to review Norman's permit; Jenny Sanford gets hitched

Gowdy wonders if EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt will last at the agency

Congressman Trey Gowdy was asked at a book signing last week about embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, who is being criticized for spending by his office. "I don't have a lot of patience for that kind of stuff," Gowdy said in a video released by conservation group Friends of the Earth. President Donald Trump said Pruitt is "doing a great job!" Source: NYT, The Atlantic, Politico, Twitter

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among the politicians voicing concern over Pruitt, saying, "The bottom line: This doesn’t look good." Source: This Week

In its Vows section, the New York Times published an account of the nuptials of Andy McKay and Jenny Sanford, who was once married to world traveling Congressman Mark Sanford. Photos included by Columbia photog Sean Rayford. Source: NYT

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands took home the winners check at the Volvo Car Open on Sunday, winning her fifth WTA Tour singles title. Source: P&C