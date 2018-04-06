The Agenda: State GOP flips out over Cherny running as Republican; Solar bill passed despite industry pressure

click to enlarge Cherny for Congress Facebook

Dimitri Cherny ran for the 1st District as a Democrat, but now he'll run as a Republican

S.C. Republicans flipped out yesterday over Dimitri Cherni's filing to run as a Republican in the 1st District against Mark Sanford, formally denouncing him as a Republican candidate and telling GOP voters to view his campaign as a "political stunt." Cherny has previously run for the office as a Democrat and says he's not a Republican. Source: P&C

The State documented the process of buying fake IDs from China for two underage USC students to demonstrate how easy it is to be able to gain entry into 21+ bars and clubs as part of a State series on the Five Points bar district. Source: The State

The state House passed a bill opposed by the state business lobby that expands beneifts of property owners who want to generate their own solar electricity. The measure was reportedly spurred on by anger over the botched nuclear expansion project by SCANA and Santee Cooper. Source: The State, P&C

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant's campaign for governor spent nearly five times as much as it brought in during the first quarter of the year. Source: Greenville News

Discussing President Trump's new national security advisor John Bolton, who served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in the Bush administration, current Ambassador Nikki Haley says, "I know his disdain for the U.N. I share it." Source: Reuters

Embattled Midlands Solicitor Dan Johnson, under fire for his office's big spending, was reportedly cleared by SLED and the state attorney general in 2011 after he used office resources and a state investigator to track his ex-wife. Source: The State

P&C editorial after yesterday's deadly incident on the Crosstown: "Crosstown still too dangerous for pedestrians"