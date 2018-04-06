Friday, April 6, 2018

All the road closures: Avoid Parrotheads, Bridge Runners, Flowertowners, and tennis ballers this weekend

Posted by City Paper Editorial Staff on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 1:39 PM

Y'all know the drill: Bridge Run weekend means a ton of road closings before, during, and after the race. In addition to the Bridge Run, this Charleston weekend also features Summerville's Flowertown Festival; a Jimmy Buffet concert in North Chuck; and general spring break shenanigans. Here's where to avoid this weekend:

Friday

Now until 7 p.m., all entrances to Hampton Park are closed for the Bridge Run kids run and Wonderfest.

Between the Bridge Run Expo and Jimmy Buffet concert, the North Charleston Coliseum has issued a parking alert for tonight, meaning parking is limited and parrotheads should carpool if at all possible.

Summerville's South Main Street closes around 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for vendor access and then completely shuts down at 8 .m. from West Richardson Avenue to Five Points intersection for the Flowertown Festival, according to Summerville's Journal Scene. The roads will remain closed until between 6:30-7 p.m. both days. The Scene also has a helpful parking guide for all you flower fest fans.

During Daniel Island's Volvo Car Open, Seven Farms Drive is closed on Daniel Island from Island Park Drive to the Guggenheim Pond, all weekend until 7 p.m. on Sun. April 8.

Saturday

It should go without saying, but the Ravenel Bridge — and the rest of the race route, starting on Coleman Bvld. — closes at 7 a.m. and will remain closed until after all runners/walkers have cleared the way (around 11:30 a.m.-noon).

A full list of Bridge Run closures can be found on the event's website but it's worth noting that a number of downtown streets near the race route close as early as 4:30 a.m. and will be closed until 2 p.m. and that Calhoun Street between King and East Bay will be closed until 2 p.m. or later, depending on when CPD re-opens it. If you've ever driven downtown during the Bridge Run you know it's a nightmare, so newbies be warned.

Sunday

It's the second Sunday of the month so it's Second Sunday ... don't expect to drive on King Street (below Calhoun that is) from 1-5 p.m.

Other options

  • Walk or bike, y'all.
  • CARTA, which is operating normally today, but will likely encounter race-related delays tomorrow. The Meeting/King DASH (211) will not run until the race is over and CofC/Aquarium (210) and Lockwood/Calhoun (213) DASH shuttles will run with detours. Check which stops will be missed online.
  • The Charleston Water Taxi will pick up runners from the Charleston Maritime Center at 6:30 a.m. and at downtown's Waterfront Park at 6:45 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance.

