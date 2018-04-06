All the road closures: Avoid Parrotheads, Bridge Runners, Flowertowners, and tennis ballers this weekend

-
Y'all know the drill: Bridge Run weekend means a ton of road closings before, during, and after the race. In addition to the Bridge Run, this Charleston weekend also features Summerville's Flowertown Festival; a Jimmy Buffet concert in North Chuck; and general spring break shenanigans. Here's where to avoid this weekend:
Friday
Now until 7 p.m., all entrances to Hampton Park
are closed for the Bridge Run kids run and Wonderfest.
Between the Bridge Run Expo and Jimmy Buffet concert, the North Charleston Coliseum
has issued a parking alert for tonight, meaning parking is limited and parrotheads should carpool if at all possible.
Summerville's South Main Street closes around 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday
for vendor access and then completely shuts down at 8 .m. from West Richardson Avenue to Five Points intersection for the Flowertown Festival
, according to Summerville's Journal Scene.
The roads will remain closed until between 6:30-7 p.m. both days. The Scene
also has a helpful parking guide
for all you flower fest fans.
During Daniel Island's Volvo Car Open
, Seven Farms Drive is closed
on Daniel Island from Island Park Drive to the Guggenheim Pond, all weekend until 7 p.m. on Sun. April 8.
Saturday
It should go without saying, but the Ravenel Bridge — and the rest of the race route
, starting on Coleman Bvld. — closes at 7 a.m. and will remain closed
until after all runners/walkers have cleared the way (around 11:30 a.m.-noon).
A full list of Bridge Run closures can be found on the event's website
but it's worth noting that a number of downtown streets near the race route close as early as 4:30 a.m. and will be closed until 2 p.m.
and that Calhoun Street between King and East Bay will be closed until 2 p.m. or later, depending on when CPD re-opens it. If you've ever driven downtown during the Bridge Run you know it's a nightmare, so newbies be warned.
Sunday
It's the second Sunday of the month so it's Second Sunday
... don't expect to drive on King Street (below Calhoun
that is) from 1-5 p.m.
Other options
- Walk or bike, y'all.
- CARTA, which is operating normally today, but will likely encounter race-related delays tomorrow. The Meeting/King DASH (211) will not run until the race is over and CofC/Aquarium (210) and Lockwood/Calhoun (213) DASH shuttles will run with detours. Check which stops will be missed online.
- The Charleston Water Taxi will pick up runners from the Charleston Maritime Center at 6:30 a.m. and at downtown's Waterfront Park at 6:45 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance.