All the road closures: Avoid Parrotheads, Bridge Runners, Flowertowners, and tennis ballers this weekend

, which is operating normally today, but will likely encounter race-related delays tomorrow. The Meeting/King (211) will not run until the race is over and CofC/Aquarium (210) and Lockwood/Calhoun (213) DASH shuttles will run with detours. Check which stops will be missed online. The Charleston Water Taxi will pick up runners from the Charleston Maritime Center at 6:30 a.m. and at downtown's Waterfront Park at 6:45 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance.

Y'all know the drill: Bridge Run weekend means a ton of road closings before, during, and after the race. In addition to the Bridge Run, this Charleston weekend also features Summerville's Flowertown Festival; a Jimmy Buffet concert in North Chuck; and general spring break shenanigans. Here's where to avoid this weekend:Now until 7 p.m., allare closed for the Bridge Run kids run and Wonderfest.Between thehas issued a parking alert for tonight, meaning parking is limited and parrotheads should carpool if at all possible.Summerville's South Main Streetfor vendor access and then completely shuts down at 8 .m. from West Richardson Avenue to Five Points intersection for the, according to Summerville'sThe roads will remain closed until between 6:30-7 p.m. both days.also has a helpful parking guide for all you flower fest fans.During Daniel Island'son Daniel Island from Island Park Drive to the Guggenheim Pond, all weekend until 7 p.m. on Sun. April 8.It should go without saying, but the Ravenel Bridge — and the rest of the, starting on Coleman Bvld. —until after all runners/walkers have cleared the way (around 11:30 a.m.-noon).A full list of Bridge Run closures can be found on the event's website but it's worth noting that a number of downtown streets near the race routeand that Calhoun Street between King and East Bay will be closed until 2 p.m. or later, depending on when CPD re-opens it. If you've ever driven downtown during the Bridge Run you know it's a nightmare, so newbies be warned.It's the second Sunday of the month so it's... don't expect to drive onthat is) from 1-5 p.m.