The Agenda: Would McMaster veto teacher raises?; Nuclear project called "de facto Ponzi scheme"; Housing unaffordable in Chs.

A group of hedge funds are suing Westingthouse over the botched VC Summer nuclear plant expansion, which it calls a "de facto Ponzi scheme." Source: P&C

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster did not rule out a veto of proposed pay raises for S.C. public school teachers. Source: Greenville News

Outgoing Congressman Trey Gowdy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott filled the Mt. Pleasant Seacoast megachurch on Wednesday night to promote their new book. Source: P&C

A new analysis of 446 counties found that home prices were unaffordable in 304 of them, including Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort and Greenville. Prices in Berkeley were deemed affordable in the report. Source: CRBJ

It's unlikely that teachers in S.C. will be walking off the job any time soon. Source: The State

Charleston Animal Society will soon be looking for a new CEO as Joe Elmore announces he'll be stepping down at the end of the year. Source: P&C