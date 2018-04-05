Tavern & Table general manager shot during armed robbery late Wednesday

click to enlarge Google Street View

Mt. Pleasant police say around 11:30 p.m. last night, a male suspect entered Tavern & Table on Shem Creek and demanded money. In the course of the robbery, the unknown suspect fired a weapon, injuring the popular Shem Creek restaurant's general manager, a publicist confirms, sending him to the hospital.

A press release this morning says that Mt. Pleasant Police Department detectives are early in their investigation but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Buono at 843-554-1111.

T&T has identified manager Chris Dixon as the victim. Publicist Jonah Jeter says the quick work of police and first responders led to Dixon being transported to the hospital where he is recovering. Dixon is a longtime employee of the group behind T&T, previously working as as the GM of the downtown Wild Wing Cafe. Dixon recently became a new father.

In a statement posted on Facebook and signed by T&T owner Dianne Crowley, she said "Chris did everything he was supposed to do in the face of an emergency and this cretin chose to shoot him for no reason."



Tavern & Table will reopen Thursday at 4 p.m.